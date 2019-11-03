Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Up 12.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.35, 12,563,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,124% from the average session volume of 1,026,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGRX. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,300,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,185,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

