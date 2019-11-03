Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €12.50 by HSBC

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €12.50 ($14.53) price target from equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.37 ($10.90) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.94 ($12.72).

Shares of AF stock opened at €10.55 ($12.27) on Friday. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.86.

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

