Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Airgain by 366.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $11.05. 33,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,042. The company has a market cap of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Airgain Inc has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airgain Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.