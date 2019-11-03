Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.19.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 114,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,896 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

