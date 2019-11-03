Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from $11.25 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 2,805,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

