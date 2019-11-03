AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. AlarmCom reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis upgraded AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

ALRM stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in AlarmCom by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 55.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 206,450 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

