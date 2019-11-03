Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 7,000 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of V stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 445,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $76,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

