Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Dropped by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.70.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.46. 28,886,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,271,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $449.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.16. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich now owns 35,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.