Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.00

Headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s score:

BABA stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $451.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $233.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

