Alleghany (Y) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.88 per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE Y opened at $768.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $577.59 and a 1-year high of $808.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $776.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $661.25.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

