Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of ARLP stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.52%.

In other news, Director Wilson M. Torrence bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 368,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 124,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.