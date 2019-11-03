Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $1,445.90 Average PT from Analysts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,468.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $13.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,273.74. 1,669,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,441. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,177.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.77, for a total transaction of $92,082.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

