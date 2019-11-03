Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,273.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,299.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,177.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.