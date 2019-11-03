Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Altagas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Altagas has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

