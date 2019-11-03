Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Altice USA were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 21,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after buying an additional 4,761,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,954,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,774,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,315,000 after buying an additional 411,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In related news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

