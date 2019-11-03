Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY19 guidance to $4.19-4.27 EPS.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.06. 8,652,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843,553. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

