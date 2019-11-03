Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $47.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

MO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

