AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAG. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,034,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 790,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,911,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

