AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of AMAG traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.