Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,791.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,763.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,842.18. The company has a market capitalization of $880.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

