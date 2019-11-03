Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $44.96 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Amc Networks from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.66.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,675. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Amc Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Amc Networks by 29.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.