Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

Amedisys stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.41. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $152.63.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $45,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,530.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $643,264.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,388. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amedisys by 286.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 999,892 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 937.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 893,253 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,465,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,359,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

