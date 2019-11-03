American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,005,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $187,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.56. 1,775,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,921. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

