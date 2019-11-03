American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 410,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,584. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

