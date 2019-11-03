American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,834,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,340,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,281,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 60,958 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $131.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $131.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

