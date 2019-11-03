American Financial Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.