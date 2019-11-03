American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.75 and a 1-year high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

