American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $246.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.