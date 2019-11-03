American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:AFG opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $109.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $479,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,427.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,319. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.