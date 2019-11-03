American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) released its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43), Bloomberg Earnings reports. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $53.76. 5,323,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

