Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Man Group plc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after buying an additional 941,409 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after buying an additional 858,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,763,000 after buying an additional 588,510 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,919,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,661,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.89. The stock had a trading volume of 757,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $154.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

