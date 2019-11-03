AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMSSY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.38 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AMS AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

About AMS AG/ADR

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

