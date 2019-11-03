Analysts Expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. FireEye posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in FireEye by 11.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FireEye by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,647 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.97. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.