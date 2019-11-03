Analysts Set Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $9.50

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 1,611,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,776. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

