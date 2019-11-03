Analysts Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) PT at €66.74

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.74 ($77.60).

BAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

ETR:BAS opened at €69.00 ($80.23) on Thursday. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.55.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

