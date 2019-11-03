Analysts Set Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT at $16.63

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. 1,089,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $615,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,769.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,051 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 764,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

