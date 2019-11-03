Analysts Set Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRCM. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Care.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $167,823.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,068,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,488 shares of company stock worth $211,012. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Care.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Care.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Care.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Care.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Care.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRCM stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 404,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.70 million, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 155.73 and a beta of 0.97. Care.com has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

