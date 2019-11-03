Analysts Set Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Price Target at $39.50

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 167.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,513. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

