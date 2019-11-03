Analysts Set Expectations for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 22.95%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.79 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.