Analysts Set Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Price Target at $31.42

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDI shares. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE:GDI opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.45. Gardner Denver has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,203 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at about $79,400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 113.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter valued at about $44,374,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter valued at about $14,879,000.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

