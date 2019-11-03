Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Target Price at GBX 1,728

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,728 ($22.58).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $GBX 2,010 ($26.26) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 417,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,212 ($28.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,040.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,853.44.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

