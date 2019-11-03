Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Price Target at €8.25

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.92 ($9.21).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.70 ($10.12) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of SHA traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €7.45 ($8.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,954 shares. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.93.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

