Analyzing Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Federated National (NYSE:FNHC)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Federated National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $52.64 million 0.94 -$26.68 million N/A N/A Federated National $396.09 million 0.47 $14.93 million $1.40 10.11

Federated National has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Dividends

Federated National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kingsway Financial Services does not pay a dividend. Federated National pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Federated National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Federated National 0.46% 2.58% 0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Federated National shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Federated National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services and Federated National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated National 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated National has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated National beats Kingsway Financial Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

