ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Trading 1.7% Higher

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27, 6,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,827% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANDRITZ AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANDRITZ AG/ADR had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ANDRITZ AG/ADR will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

