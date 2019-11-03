Ansell (ASX:ANN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.73

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.73 and traded as high as $27.87. Ansell shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 228,045 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$27.44 and a 200 day moving average of A$26.74.

In related news, insider Magnus Nicolin sold 22,753 shares of Ansell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.74 ($18.96), for a total transaction of A$608,369.71 ($431,467.88). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,651 shares of company stock worth $45,533.

Ansell Company Profile (ASX:ANN)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

