Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Antero Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Antero Midstream from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 6,761,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.42%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,626.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.