Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 928.89 ($12.14).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANTO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

LON ANTO traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday, hitting GBX 890.20 ($11.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 727.60 ($9.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 881.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 877.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

