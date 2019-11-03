Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.23. 1,522,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,875. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 32.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,415,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,934,000 after buying an additional 346,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 227.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 66.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 105,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 42,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.