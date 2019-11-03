Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62), RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Apartment Investment and Management updated its Q4 guidance to $0.62-0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $55.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

