Apex (CPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Apex token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a market cap of $2.17 million and $94,783.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apex has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003776 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,792,327 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.